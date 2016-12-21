Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham on Que...

Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham on Queen's list for honours

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Queen Elizabeth II's New Year honours list focuses on sports stars, some luminaries from the world of fashion and entertainment, and a heavy helping of researchers, doctors and volunteers who have worked behind-the-scenes to improve the quality of British life. The list includes Oscar-winning actor and stage star Mark Rylance, who will become a knight, and the formerly pouting pop star Victoria Beckham, reinvented as a successful fashion designer, who will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, usually known as an OBE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr ngaca dulu dong 990
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... 3 hr PolakPotrafi 37
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr PolakPotrafi 887
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 9 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 11 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,210
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... Thu zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... Thu svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC