Kosovo decides to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs

Kosovo's Parliament has voted to demolish a concrete wall erected by the Serb ethnic minority in the northern city of Mitrovica. Serbs earlier this month started to raise the wall in the northern part of the bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide.

