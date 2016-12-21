Investigators hunt supply network for...

Investigators hunt supply network for slain Berlin attacker

Giovanna Di Agostino, flanked by her husband Gaetano, left, and her son Gerardo, places a rose on the coffin of her daughter Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Cia... MILAN - Investigators on Saturday sought to hunt down where the Berlin Christmas market attacker got possible logistical support to cross at least two European borders and evade capture for days before being killed in a police shootout during a routine stop in a Milan suburb. Tunisian fugitive Anis Amri's fingerprints and wallet were found in a truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

