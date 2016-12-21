In rare case, ex-Finnish police drug ...

In rare case, ex-Finnish police drug boss gets 10 years

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Finnish court has sentenced a former Helsinki narcotics police boss to 10 years in prison for running a drug ring while in office - a rare case of corruption among the country's civil servants. The court said Thursday that Aarnio, who pleaded innocent, played a key role in importing from the Netherlands nearly 800 kilograms of hashish, which was distributed in 2011-2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr BIKSU 979
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr Strahd 871
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... 10 hr zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... 11 hr svrbisatanci 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr Cassandra_ 6,361
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Wed Smolensk PAYBACK 8
News Improving relatoins with diaspora 'one of prior... Wed Seamus 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC