German police screen hundreds of North Africans at Cologne station
German police said they screened hundreds of North Africans on New Year's Eve at the main railway station in the western city of Cologne, where hundreds of women were sexually assaulted and robbed during celebrations a year ago. Last year's attacks in Cologne, where police said the suspects were mainly of North African and Arab appearance, fueled criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow over a million asylum seekers into Germany in 2015 and 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|37 min
|PolakPotrafi
|905
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|40
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|anti cokin gila
|991
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Fri
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Dec 29
|svrbisatanci
|1
