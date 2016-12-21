German Leaders Want to Keep Border Co...

German Leaders Want to Keep Border Controls in Place

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Senior German politicians say they want to keep border controls imposed amid last year's migrant influx in place beyond mid-February, when they're currently due to expire. With a national election expected in September and German leaders seeking to draw lessons from last week's attack on a Berlin Christmas market, there's little appetite for dropping border checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 55 min Strahd 759
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr George 6,344
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 11 hr George 6
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 12 hr No Name 968
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 14 hr Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Mon Question 172
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Dec 25 Hoax News 555
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC