France's Vivendi buying 30 percent of Berlusconi's Mediaset
French media group Vivendi says it is acquiring up to 30 percent of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire in what the Italian company fears is aa hostile takeover attempt. Vivendi, whose holdings include Universal Music and Canal+ pay-TV operator, said its board agreed Monday to boost its share of the Mediaset television and publishing empire through share purchases.
