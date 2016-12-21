Finnish court convicts neo-Nazi to 2 years in prison
" A Finnish court has sentenced a neo-Nazi activist to two years in prison for assaulting a 28-year-old man who later died of a head wound sustained when he fell to the ground. The Helsinki District Court said Friday that Jesse Torniainen, 26, was guilty of aggravated assault for kicking Jimi Joonas Karttunen in the chest during a demonstration in the capital on Sept.
