Family the most important thing for Britons
SPENDING time with family is the top priority for Britons, no matter whether they are wealthy or struggling to make ends meet, a survey has found. Lloyds Private Banking, which asked people to rank different aspects of their life in order of importance, found that spending time with family came ahead of considerations such as progressing up the career ladder, building up savings or owning a nice car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|898
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|6 hr
|George
|38
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|ngaca dulu dong
|990
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Fri
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Thu
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Thu
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC