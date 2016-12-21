Family the most important thing for B...

Family the most important thing for Britons

Read more: Sunday Herald

SPENDING time with family is the top priority for Britons, no matter whether they are wealthy or struggling to make ends meet, a survey has found. Lloyds Private Banking, which asked people to rank different aspects of their life in order of importance, found that spending time with family came ahead of considerations such as progressing up the career ladder, building up savings or owning a nice car.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 29,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,312

