European cities ramp up security for ...

European cities ramp up security for New Year after Berlin attack

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

European capitals tightened security on Friday ahead of New Year's celebrations, erecting concrete barriers in city centres and boosting police numbers after the Islamic State attack in Berlin last week that killed 12 people. In the German capital, police closed the Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to deploy 1,700 extra officers, many along a party strip where armoured cars will flank concrete barriers blocking off the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 887
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 7 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,210
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 15 hr JANJI HARUS DITEPATI 984
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... Thu zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... Thu svrbisatanci 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Wed Smolensk PAYBACK 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC