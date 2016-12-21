Europe proposals a genuine attempt to...

Europe proposals a genuine attempt to unify the country - Nicola Sturgeon

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Nicola Sturgeon has published detailed proposals to keep Scotland in the European single market, stating they are a "serious and genuine attempt" to "unify the country around a clear plan". The options outlined in the paper - Scotland's Place in Europe - represent a "significant compromise" on the part of the Scottish Government, the First Minister said.

