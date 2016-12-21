EU sends complaints to Poland over ad...

EU sends complaints to Poland over adherence to rule of law

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The European Union has ratcheted up its criticism of the Polish government over its respect for the rule of law and issued more recommendations for Warsaw to fix its problems. EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that the 28-nation bloc "will not drop this matter" until the Polish government addresses questions about the independence of its judiciary and other issues perceived as backsliding on fundamental political rights.

