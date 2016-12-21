EU sends complaints to Poland over adherence to rule of law
The European Union has ratcheted up its criticism of the Polish government over its respect for the rule of law and issued more recommendations for Warsaw to fix its problems. EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that the 28-nation bloc "will not drop this matter" until the Polish government addresses questions about the independence of its judiciary and other issues perceived as backsliding on fundamental political rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Moanz8838
|6,322
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC