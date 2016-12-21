'Drugged and robbed' Briton dies of hypothermia in Russia
A British man has been found dead in Russia after reportedly being drugged and robbed by strangers who gave him a lift during a night out. Nicolas Lazareff, 22, disappeared in the early hours of Thursday morning and his body was discovered on Sunday after he died of hypothermia, his mother said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Moanz8838
|6,322
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC