Donald Trump and Rick Perry have very...

Donald Trump and Rick Perry have very different views of wind energy. Whoa ll win?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Wind turbines, north of Roscoe, Texas, are part of one of the largest wind farms in North America. Wind farms grew in Texas under Gov. Rick Perry, who was recently tapped to be President-elect Donald Trump's potential secretary of energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 16 min RUSSIA in DECLINE 7
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 761
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 8 hr George 6,344
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 14 hr No Name 968
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 16 hr Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Mon Question 172
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Dec 25 Hoax News 555
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC