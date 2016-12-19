Czechs open production of batteries b...

Czechs open production of batteries based on nanotechnology

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Journal

A Czech company opened on Monday a production line for batteries based on nanotechnology, which uses tiny parts invisible to human eyes. The batteries are touted as potentially more efficient, longer-lasting, cheaper, lighter and above all safer.

