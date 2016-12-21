Czech president links Europe attacks ...

Czech president links Europe attacks to migration wave

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

The Czech president has linked recent attacks in Europe to the ongoing influx of migrants escaping war-torn, poverty-stricken countries. Milos Zeman told Czechs in his annual Christmas speech on Monday that "today almost no one doubts the connection between the migration wave and terrorist attacks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 44 min Reply 6,343
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 713
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 2 hr George 6
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr No Name 968
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 5 hr Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 18 hr Question 172
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Sun Hoax News 555
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC