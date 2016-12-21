Correction: Museum of Broken Relationships story
In a story Dec. 29 about the Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported erroneously the nature of Amber Clisura's relationship. She was engaged, not married, and her fiancA©, not her husband, broke off their relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|897
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|2 hr
|George
|38
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|ngaca dulu dong
|990
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|22 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Thu
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Thu
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC