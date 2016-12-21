Correction: Museum of Broken Relation...

Correction: Museum of Broken Relationships story

13 hrs ago

In a story Dec. 29 about the Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported erroneously the nature of Amber Clisura's relationship. She was engaged, not married, and her fiancA©, not her husband, broke off their relationship.

Chicago, IL

