Compensation claim over 'ludicrous' ScotRail fares to Scotland's capital
SCOTRAIL has been criticised for a 'ludicrous' fares policy that sees customers pay up to A 5.40 more for a return journey Scotland's capital from from one West Dunbartonshire station than if they got on two stops further away. Research shows that buying an Anytime Day Return return from Drumry in West Dunbartonshire to Edinburgh Waverley would set you back A 30.40 - but it would be just A 25 from Dalmuir, two stops further away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|50 min
|George
|6,344
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|715
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|5 hr
|George
|6
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|No Name
|968
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|8 hr
|Stayce
|47,209
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Question
|172
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Hoax News
|555
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC