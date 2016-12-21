Compensation claim over 'ludicrous' S...

Compensation claim over 'ludicrous' ScotRail fares to Scotland's capital

17 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SCOTRAIL has been criticised for a 'ludicrous' fares policy that sees customers pay up to A 5.40 more for a return journey Scotland's capital from from one West Dunbartonshire station than if they got on two stops further away. Research shows that buying an Anytime Day Return return from Drumry in West Dunbartonshire to Edinburgh Waverley would set you back A 30.40 - but it would be just A 25 from Dalmuir, two stops further away.

