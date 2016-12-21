Christmas terror's iconic target
It should come as no surprise that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has claimed credit for the Dec. 19 Berlin terror attack that killed 12 people and left another 48 injured, many critically. The terrorist, armed with a gun, killed a truck driver and stole his very large vehicle.
