Carrie Fisher bought house in the UK
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress was just 60-years-old when she died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack and had reportedly been planning to spend more time in the United Kingdom before her untimely death. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Carrie had just bought a place in London; [she was] looking forward to having more time there."
