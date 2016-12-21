Boris sends Christmas message to cheer up Britons 'downcast' by war and division
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has sent out an upbeat Christmas message designed to cheer up Britons left "downcast" by a 2016 characterised by war, terror and division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Flower2527
|556
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|pindah kek lo gembel
|963
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC