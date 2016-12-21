Bombed-out Aleppo soapmaker revives age-old tradition in Paris
The reflection of Syrian master soapmaker Hassan Harastani, who fled Syria to join Alepia brand to produce Aleppo soap on French soil, is seen December 22, 2016 as he mixes olive oil and laurel oil with water and lye at the company's factory in Santeny, near Paris. Picture taken December 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|684
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|9 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,335
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|Question
|172
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Hoax News
|555
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Dec 24
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC