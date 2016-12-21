Australia kicks off global New Year e...

Australia kicks off global New Year eve party defying terror threat

New Year eve : Global terror attacks have cast a pall over New Year celebrations but Sydney was Saturday set to defy the threats and ring in 2017 with a firework extravaganza on the glittering harbour. 2016 has seen repeated bloodshed, most recently a deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, a similar incident on Bastille Day in France that killed 86, and atrocities in Turkey and the Middle East.

