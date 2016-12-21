Australia kicks off global New Year eve party defying terror threat
New Year eve : Global terror attacks have cast a pall over New Year celebrations but Sydney was Saturday set to defy the threats and ring in 2017 with a firework extravaganza on the glittering harbour. 2016 has seen repeated bloodshed, most recently a deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, a similar incident on Bastille Day in France that killed 86, and atrocities in Turkey and the Middle East.
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|Strahd
|901
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|9 hr
|George
|38
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|ngaca dulu dong
|990
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Fri
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Dec 29
|svrbisatanci
|1
