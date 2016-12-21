Armed police to patrol crowded places...

Armed police to patrol crowded places in Nottinghamshire over Christmas

The assessment of the threat from international terrorism has not changed and remains classified as "severe", but there is no specific information or intelligence which suggests an attack in the United Kingdom is imminent, said Nottinghamshire Police. The force said: "The incidents of terrorism / suspected terrorism in Berlin and Turkey in the last few days have served to remind everyone of the ongoing threat, and makes it proportionate and appropriate for the four forces to raise the profile of armed protection and prevention patrols over the holiday period."

