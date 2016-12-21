Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over...

Andy Burnham presses Theresa May over social care funding cuts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Andy Burnham called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million One in three English councils faces cuts in Government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said. The former health secretary called on Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene as local authorities look set to lose out by A 40 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 47 min PolakPotrafi 800
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Saran orang gila 975
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Cassandra_ 6,347
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 8 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 7
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Mon Question 172
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Dec 25 Hoax News 555
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC