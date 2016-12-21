A woman takes a picture of a tree in ...

A woman takes a picture of a tree in blossom in St James Park, central London

11 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Festive travellers are being urged to check the weather conditions before setting off as Storm Conor descends on northern parts of the country. After a lull following disruption caused by Storm Barbara, fresh weather warnings have been issued for high winds and snow expected to sweep across parts of northern Scotland, peaking on Boxing Day when gusts could reach 90mph.

Chicago, IL

