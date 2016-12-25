A look at recent crashes of Soviet-built Tu-154 planes
All 92 people on board are believed dead and the cause of the crash isn't immediately known. - April 10, 2010: A Polish presidential Tu-154 crashes in poor weather on approach to Smolensk airport in Russia, killing all 96 people on board, including Polish President Lech Kaczynski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|10 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|19 hr
|Flower2527
|556
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|DaniEl
|47,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC