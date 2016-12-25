714 Voters Hold Key for Final Result ...

714 Voters Hold Key for Final Result in Macedonia Election

Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce are voting in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result. The rerun Sunday involves a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50 kilometers from the capital of Skopje.

