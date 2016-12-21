714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election
An ethnic Albanian couple vote at a polling station in village of Tearce, in northwestern Macedonia, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Authorities in Macedonia have ordered a Christmas Day rerun of a parliamentary election in one voting district - a decision that could threaten the slim majority of the long-governing conservatives.
