2 Spaniards arrested as they returned...

2 Spaniards arrested as they returned to Europe from Syria

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The Spanish government says that Turkish authorities have arrested two Spanish women suspected of being part of the Islamic State group as they were leaving Syria accompanied by children. Spain's interior ministry said Wednesday that the two women had been tracked for two years since they left for Syria from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, accompanied by their husbands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 40 min PolakPotrafi 829
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 1 hr Smolensk PAYBACK 8
News Improving relatoins with diaspora 'one of prior... 3 hr Seamus 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr RUSSIAs little CLOWN 6,355
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 14 hr Saran orang gila 975
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Dec 26 Question 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC