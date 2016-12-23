2 more Ukrainian troops killed in eastern Ukraine
At least two Ukrainian troops have been killed and three injured in the past 24 hours in renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine, an official said Friday. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 9,600 people since the conflict began in April 2014.
