12 Killed as Lorry Ploughs into Berlin Xmas Market, Police Suspect Terror Attack

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Outlook

A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack. Ambulances and heavily armed police rushed to the area yesterday after the vehicle mounted the pavement of the market in a square popular with tourists, in horrific scenes reminiscent of July's deadly truck attack in the French Riviera city of Nice.

Chicago, IL

