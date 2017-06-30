Untiring endeavor to scale up GDP, FD...

Untiring endeavor to scale up GDP, FDI with time

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Daily Nation on May 29, 2017 stated that, Ethiopia has overtaken Kenya in its total GDP growth. The newspaper cited projection of the World Bank that Ethiopia's GDP will grow by 8.3 percent in 2017 and this could boost the country's GDP to 78.3 billion USD from 73 billion USD last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC