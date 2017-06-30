Untiring endeavor to scale up GDP, FDI with time
Daily Nation on May 29, 2017 stated that, Ethiopia has overtaken Kenya in its total GDP growth. The newspaper cited projection of the World Bank that Ethiopia's GDP will grow by 8.3 percent in 2017 and this could boost the country's GDP to 78.3 billion USD from 73 billion USD last year.
