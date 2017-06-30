PM Hailemariam holds talks with Pales...

PM Hailemariam holds talks with Palestine President, Sudanese Premier

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn held talks with Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine and Sudanese Premier Bakri Hassan Salehon today, on the margins of the 29th AU Summit here in Addis Ababa. In his discussion with Abbas, Prime Minister Hailemariam said Ethiopia is keen to see the problem between Israel and Palestine be solved peacefully through dialogue and discussions.

Chicago, IL

