New WHO chief takes office
The new head of the World Health Organization , Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia, took office on Saturday, succeeding Dr. Margaret Chan from Hong Kong who had held office since January 2007. Dr. Tedros was elected the new WHO director-general at the 70th World Health Assembly in May, becoming the first African ever to head the UN health agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
