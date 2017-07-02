New WHO chief takes office

The new head of the World Health Organization , Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia, took office on Saturday, succeeding Dr. Margaret Chan from Hong Kong who had held office since January 2007. Dr. Tedros was elected the new WHO director-general at the 70th World Health Assembly in May, becoming the first African ever to head the UN health agency.

