Museveni, Palestine leader Abbas hold talks

President Yoweri Museveni flew back home from an African Union meeting in Ethiopia, where he also met and held talks with Palestine president Mohamoud Abbas. The two leaders met at the sidelines of the 29th Ordinary Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Governments at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Chicago, IL

