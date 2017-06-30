How Gebeya Creates IT Professionals a...

How Gebeya Creates IT Professionals and Increases Career Opportunities Across Africa

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Black Enterprise

There are so many technical coding schools, boot camps, and recruiting platforms for underrepresented minorities in the U.S., but I was curious to find out more about the companies that were tapping into Africa's tech talent pool. With this in mind, BLACK ENTERPRISE connected with Amadou Daffe, the CEO and co-founder of Gebeya, Inc., a fast and secure online marketplace that connects African IT experts with other businesses to develop technology solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC