Harnessing resources towards industri...

Harnessing resources towards industrialization

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The wide-ranging development in the Ethiopia has been gearing towards ultimate goal of developing its industrial sector, which is believed to shoulder a large number of employments, meaningfully maximize the country's import substitution, diversify export and eventually transform the entire economy. Ethiopia during the second Growth and Transformation plan intends to elevate the contribution of the manufacturing sector to 25 per cent from the current 5 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC