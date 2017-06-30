Harnessing resources towards industrialization

The wide-ranging development in the Ethiopia has been gearing towards ultimate goal of developing its industrial sector, which is believed to shoulder a large number of employments, meaningfully maximize the country's import substitution, diversify export and eventually transform the entire economy. Ethiopia during the second Growth and Transformation plan intends to elevate the contribution of the manufacturing sector to 25 per cent from the current 5 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.