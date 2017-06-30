FEATURE-Drought-hit Ethiopia moves to protect its dwindling forests
Ethiopia is enlisting the cooperation of people in and around its forests to manage woodland better, hoping to protect the country from the effects of climate change while boosting development prospects for its population of 100 million. The government of Africa's second most populous country has set an ambitious aim of reducing poverty and becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2025, in part by transforming the way rural landscapes are managed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC