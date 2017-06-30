FEATURE-Drought-hit Ethiopia moves to...

FEATURE-Drought-hit Ethiopia moves to protect its dwindling forests

Ethiopia is enlisting the cooperation of people in and around its forests to manage woodland better, hoping to protect the country from the effects of climate change while boosting development prospects for its population of 100 million. The government of Africa's second most populous country has set an ambitious aim of reducing poverty and becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2025, in part by transforming the way rural landscapes are managed.

