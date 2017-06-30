Ethiopian constitution recognizes the...

Ethiopian constitution recognizes the metropolis as the capital of Oromia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tigrai Online

In July 2016 the backward tribal extremest groups were begging Oromos to help them overthrow the Ethiopian government in the name of unity while they were deporting fellow country men from Amara region. Now they are upset because Oromos are to exercise their constitutional right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC