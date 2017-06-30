Ethiopia: It's High Time to Be Tough ...

Ethiopia: It's High Time to Be Tough On the Eritrean Regime

In the course of the all-embracing efforts to pursue regional integration in the Horn, the Eritrean regime's belligerent behaviour towards it neighbours and its unholy marriage with insurgents is posing threats to regional stability and peace. The Asmara regime's recent incursion in the disputed area along the Djibouti border is raising a red flag.

