Ethiopia: ECX Seeks to Improve Accessibility
The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange has been building regional trading centers to improving its accessibility across the country, particularly around major regional agricultural hubs. The exchange has been building regional trading centers in Hawassa, Nekemete, and Humera whose constructions are fully completed.
