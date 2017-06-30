East Africa: Gulf Crisis Is Leading t...

East Africa: Gulf Crisis Is Leading to Difficult Choices in the Horn of Africa

The Horn of Africa is already feeling increased stress on regional relations, and faces the potential for heightened instability, as a result of the diplomatic, transport and trade blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain. Difficult political choices may be unavoidable.

