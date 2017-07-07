Chinese company wins acclaim in Ethio...

Chinese company wins acclaim in Ethiopia's construction sector

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Celebrating the structural completion of a landmark building in Ethiopia on Friday, China State Construction Engineering Corporation has received praise for its effective handling of construction projects in the east African country. CSCEC, together with its client National Oil Company Ethiopia, on Friday marked the topping out ceremony for the 20-story building at the heart of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC