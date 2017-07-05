China Trade Week kicks off in Ethiopia
The China Trade Week opened in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday with the hope of boosting the flourishing Sino-Ethiopian trade relations. The trade show, from July 4 to 6, brought 38 Chinese companies from various sectors, including lighting and energy, home electronics, construction materials and machinery, clothing and textiles, health and beauty.
