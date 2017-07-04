Barefoot and alone, children flee brutal S. Sudan war
Her feet bare and her hometown in flames, Nyadet walked east alone, eating food given to her by strangers and following trails left by others escaping war in South Sudan. Unaccompanied children who traveled alone alone from South Sudan to the Ethiopian border, play on swings at the children friendly space of Plan International Nguenyyiel refuge camp in Gambela, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2017.
