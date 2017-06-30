AU to erect monuments for former PM Meles Zenawi, Emperor Haileselassie
The African Union has decided to erect monuments for former Ethiopian leaders, Emperor Haileselassie and the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in honor of their contributions to former Organization of the African Unity and the present AU. The decision was made today at the closing ceremony of the 29th AU Summit held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the theme, "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth."
