Africa bears brunt of climate change: AU official
Africa, responsible for only 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, bears the brunt of climate change, Thomas Kwesi Quartey, AU Commission Deputy Chairperson, said on Sunday. Speaking at a press briefing on disaster risk financing in Africa, Quartey told reporters that the most vulnerable populations on the African continent, with the most limited capabilities to cope, shoulder the burden of climate risk.
