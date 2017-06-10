USAID hands over dairy equipment in Ethiopia
USAID's Livestock Market Development is a five-year activity intended to improve smallholder incomes and nutritional status in four regions of Ethiopia. Pic: ©Robert Sauers The US Agency for International Development , through its Livestock Market Development activity, has handed over approximately $800,000 worth of dairy processing equipment to 24 grantees operating in the Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC