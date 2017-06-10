USAID hands over dairy equipment in Ethiopia

USAID's Livestock Market Development is a five-year activity intended to improve smallholder incomes and nutritional status in four regions of Ethiopia. Pic: ©Robert Sauers The US Agency for International Development , through its Livestock Market Development activity, has handed over approximately $800,000 worth of dairy processing equipment to 24 grantees operating in the Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.