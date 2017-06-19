UN: Early Weather Forecasts Key to Saving Lives in Drought

A man carries his sheep past the carcass of a dead cow in the drought-affected village of Bandarero, near Moyale town on the Ethiopian border, in northern Kenya, March 3, 2017. With droughts set to become more frequent due to global warming, delivering timely, long-term weather forecasts to farmers in the developing world will be key to limiting damage and saving lives, the head of the U.N. food agency said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.